Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of HP opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

