Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 3.1 %

HP stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

