Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 247,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $449.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at $326,815.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,407.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,815.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,660 shares of company stock valued at $181,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 300,262 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

