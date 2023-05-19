Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

HCCI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,416. The company has a market cap of $830.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Insider Transactions at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.