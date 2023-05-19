Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFWA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

HFWA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 358,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,892. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

