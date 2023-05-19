Hermez Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174,794.69 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00018142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $177.81 million and approximately $174,794.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86386294 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $168,859.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

