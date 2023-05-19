Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HERXF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $9.59 during trading on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

