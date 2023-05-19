Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HT. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 356,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $240.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Hersha Hospitality Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,149 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

