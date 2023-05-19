Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Has $3.76 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lowered its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. APi Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after acquiring an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,248,000 after buying an additional 594,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 106,669 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in APi Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

APi Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 386,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.