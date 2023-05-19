Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Sells 8,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

