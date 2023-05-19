Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Director Philip Woodlief Purchases 10,000 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 781,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,687. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 68.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,842,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 197,488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 155.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,403,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

