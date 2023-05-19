Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $46,530.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hilltop Price Performance
NYSE:HTH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,829. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.05.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Hilltop Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
