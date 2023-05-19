Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $46,530.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,829. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

