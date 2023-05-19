HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
HireQuest has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
HireQuest Price Performance
HQI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of HireQuest
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HQI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
