HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

HireQuest Price Performance

HQI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Equities analysts predict that HireQuest will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Featured Articles

