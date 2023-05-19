HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,285,383.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $251,001.60.

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 6,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

