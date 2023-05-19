Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.7 %

HMN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. 138,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.