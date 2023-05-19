HP (NYSE:HPQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

HPQ traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

