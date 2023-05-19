Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
