Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 778,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,980. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 551,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $3,749,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,550,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

