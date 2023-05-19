Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$10.70 by Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$10.70 target price by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.61.

TSE HBM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.38. 451,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,007. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.02.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.9483013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

