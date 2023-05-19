Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

HBAN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 14,659,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,987,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 358,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 723.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 229,840 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 838,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

