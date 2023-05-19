Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

