Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 1,393,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

