Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of HUN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 1,393,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
