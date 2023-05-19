Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hurco Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $54.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

