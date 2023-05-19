IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.13.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts predict that IAC will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IAC by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.