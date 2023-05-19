IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,790 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,029,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

