IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IBEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 22,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $372.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.60.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,609 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

