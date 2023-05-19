ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,785. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 21.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,848,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491,086 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 64,675,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,702,000 after buying an additional 10,760,577 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 25,217,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,188,000 after buying an additional 2,483,062 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,185,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

