ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.
Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,785. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
