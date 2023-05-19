ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 194,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. ICL Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.64.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

