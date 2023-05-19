IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDACORP Price Performance
IDA opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.
