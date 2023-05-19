IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NYSE IDA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.16. 191,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.62. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

