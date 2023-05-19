Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

