IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 58,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 79,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IDT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $867.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

