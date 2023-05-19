iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Cap of $114.24 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00005891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $114.24 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,809.26 or 1.00066037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.60827942 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,033,505.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

