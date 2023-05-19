IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

