Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Immunome Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Immunome by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

