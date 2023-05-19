Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Andrew Hykes Sells 17,916 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00.

Inari Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

NARI stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

