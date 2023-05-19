Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 12,176 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00.

Inari Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NARI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,224. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.59 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 64,866.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

