Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Infinera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 2,214,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.