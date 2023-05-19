Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 2,214,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

