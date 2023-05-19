Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 0.9%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.37). Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.38).

Ingenta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.92. The company has a market capitalization of £15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.45 and a beta of 0.26.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

