Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.76

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.40, with a volume of 140264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

