Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) is Corrado Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 2.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS PJAN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,476 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

