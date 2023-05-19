Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,285 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $810.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

