Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Purchases 37,300 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TURN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 8,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.

