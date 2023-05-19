Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases 614,020 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

BRK-B traded up $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $327.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,626 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.92.

