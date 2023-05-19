Insider Buying: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $652,800.00.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 59,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 224,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,843,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.