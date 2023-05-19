Insider Buying: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Acquires 8,583 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.35.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after acquiring an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,568,000 after acquiring an additional 489,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after buying an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.