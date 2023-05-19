Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Purchases 1,491 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples acquired 1,491 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $15,744.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 819,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $165,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Featured Stories

