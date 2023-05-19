Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) Director Linda Grais acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRVS stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

