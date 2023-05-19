Insider Buying: FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director Acquires $90,880.00 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $90,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,240.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO opened at $11.88 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.