Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Purchases A$16,004.55 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 13,917 shares of Global Value Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,004.55 ($10,741.31).

Christopher (Chris) Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Value Fund alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 35,000 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,425.00 ($27,130.87).

Global Value Fund Stock Performance

Global Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 14th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Global Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.